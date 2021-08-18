Rahul Gandhi politicising 9-year-old Delhi girl’s rape case: BJP chief

BJP president J P Nadda chastised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for tweeting photos of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was reportedly raped and killed in Delhi, saying such situations should not be politicised for petty political gain.

The BJP also demanded Twitter to re-lock Gandhi’s account as the victim’s family has denied his claim that he had their permission before publishing the photos.

‘Rahul Gandhi has lost credibility and is a habitual liar. The public has locked his political account, now Twitter should also lock his account,’ party spokesperson Sambit Patra stated.

Addressing a virtual inauguration of the BJP office in Kozhikode in Kerala, Nadda said, ‘Rahul Gandhi’s political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost in Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad.’

Changing states does not affect someone’s behavioural habits, objectives or commitment to serving others, said the BJP leader, alluding to Gandhi.

Nadda also chastised the LDF administration in Kerala for the growing number of COVID-19 instances, saying nearly 20,000 cases are being reported in the state on average. Kerala now has 1.08 lakh cases, accounting for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the country. ‘This is gross management. It is a model of mismanagement,’ he said.