Video shows Rahul Gandhi meeting Kerala nurse who witnessed his birth

An elderly woman was seen calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘her son’ and offering him a packet of sweets while showing her affection for the Wayanad MP in a touching video uploaded on the Kerala Congress’s Twitter account.

Gandhi is in Kerala for a two-day visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajamma worked as a nurse at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi was born. She had taken care of Gandhi at the hospital following his birth on June 19, 1970, as a trainee nurse.

While chatting with Gandhi, Rajamma Amma informs the security guards that he is ‘her son’ and she has seen him before anybody else because he was born in front of her.

The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi's holy family hospital where Rahul Gandhi was born.

Shri @RahulGandhi was born. pic.twitter.com/fMCDNIsUio — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 17, 2021

She also inquires about Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi and expresses her regards.

As Rahul Gandhi prepares to leave, Amma reiterates that her connection with him is more important than any political party.

Gandhi had previously met Rajamma when he won the Wayanad constituency in 2019 by a huge margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

He also attended a review meeting on Tuesday to examine different development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and has given orders to speed up the process.

Gandhi had earlier in the day launched the Karassery Panchayat’s Farmers’ Day Program and felicitated farmers at the Karassery Bank Auditorium in Wayanad.