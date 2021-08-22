Taliban releases propaganda video showing fighters wearing stolen US-made military gear: Video

Kabul: Taliban terrorists have released a new propaganda video that show their fighters wearing stolen US-made military gear. The video, with a musical soundtrack, was aired on propaganda channels affiliated with the Taliban. The video claimed that Taliban had deployed its ‘the Badri 313 Brigade’ to protect Kabul.

The militants can be seen wearing bulletproof vests, camouflage jackets, trousers and helmets with night vision goggles and wielding M4 and M-16 assault rifles used by the US military. Taliban militants are usually seen wearing turbans and vests over shalwar kameez and carrying AK 47.

The Badri 313 unit is reportedly named after the Battle of Badr 1,400 years ago when the Prophet Mohammed defeated the enemy with just 313 men.