Maoist accused of killing 30 policemen arrested

Ranchi: A joint team of Bihar and Jharkhand police have arrested two top leaders of banned terror outfit, CPI (Maoist) from Chatra and Hazaribagh districts. The arrested include Ramesh Ganjhu (Azad), who was allegedly killed more than 30 policemen. There are 48 cases against him in Bihar and Jharkhand states. Police informed that Ganju carries a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.

‘The Chatra SP reported that Azad was on a recruitment drive for his front in Lawalong-Chatra area. A dedicated team led by Simariya SDPO Ashok Priyadarshi was constituted to nab him. The team entered Barwadih forest on Wednesday night. During the combing operation, they held one person in the forest, later identified as Azad’, a statement from the Jharkhand police department read.

Also Read: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore

In 2014, Ganjhu led an attack on rival outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee and shot dead 16 of its members in Chhotki Kaurian village in Palamu.

The another arrested is identified as Pradyuman Sharma (Kundan alias Saket). He was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh and had 90 cases against him. Sharma is a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee of the CPI (Maoists).

‘Pradyuman is one of the most significant members of the Magadh zone of CPI (Maoists). He has been in touch with the top leadership of their Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB). He has been participating in the meetings of the ERB and the BJ-SAC (Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee). He has been active since 1996 and is named in 90 cases in Bihar and Jharkhand’, Hazaribag superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.