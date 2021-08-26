Realme GT Master smart phone first sale in India at 12 noon: Know features and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its Realme GT Master in India. The first sale of the phone will go on sale today at 12 noon through Flipkart, Realme India website.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Realme GT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera featuring an f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

It comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colours and a vegan leather finish model in Racing Yellow colour.

Realme GT is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999.