Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s Bhavinaben enters quarterfinals

Tokyo: Indian player Bhavinaben entered the quarterfinals of para table tennis C4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. She defeated Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil by 12-10 13-11 11-6. She defeated Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton by 11-7 9-11 17-15 13-11 in the pre-quarterfinals. Bhavinaben will now face defending champion Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia next.

India’s Sonalben Manubhai Patel had ended her campaign after losing 12-10 5-11 3-11 9-11 to MG Lee of Korea in her second women’s singles Class 3 group match. Star archer Jyoti Balyan had a day to forget as she finished 15th in the Compound Archery event.