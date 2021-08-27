Uttarakhand landslides – crucial roads blocked and areas cut off!

Numerous places in the hilly state of Uttarakhand remain cut off from other areas due to landslides caused by incessant rain throughout the state.

The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie routes are among the major roads that have been closed due to landslides caused by severe rains over the last 3-4 days. The Uttarakhand Police Department has advised people to stay away from certain places until the weather improves.

Intense rain damaged a part of the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94, near Fakot in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal on Friday. A witness to the tragedy, electrical engineer Mohammad Aarif Khan, told a news agency that the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in after three days of incessant rains in Tehri Garhwal’s Narendra Nagar town.

‘The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well. Lonivi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working in coordination to open the blocked road,’ he said.

According to the Tehri-Garhwal district administration, the National Highway 58 was stopped from Tapovan to Maletha due to severe rains in the area. In addition, heavy rains pounded Dehradun, flooding the Rispana and Bindal rivers and creating severe waterlogging in many locations.

Due to continuous rain in Dehradun, a road collapsed and plunged into the river today. This incident occurred in Kheri village, according to information received from the Dehradun district administration.

The Maldevata-Sahasradhara connection road has been flooded by several metres due to continuous rain in Dehradun over the past 48 hours. Since Monday, Dehradun has been experiencing nonstop rain, resulting in widespread water logging in the area.