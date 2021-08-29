Union government announces new decision on international flights suspension

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension on international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30.

‘In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30, 2021’, DGCA said in a statement.

‘International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis’, added the authority. Cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA will continue to operate.

India had suspended international passenger flights on March 23, 2020. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.