Tovino Thomas receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Dubai: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas received the Golden Visa of UAE. Last week, Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty had also received the Golden Visa.

‘I am so happy to receive this honour. Dubai is like a my second home to me and I have so many friends and relatives here. It’s such an incredible privilege to be given this visa’, said Tovino Thomas.

‘Extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE. Truly honoured and humbled. Looking forward to a memorable association with this beautiful nation!!’ Tovino Thomas tweeted.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.