Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister imposes ban on meat, liquor trade

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

‘The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade’, said Yogi Adityanath while speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Mathura.

‘Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region’, added he.

Yogi Adityanath asked people who were engaged in the liquor and meat trade to sell milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura. Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.