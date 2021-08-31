DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWSNewsSportsNewsMobile Apps

Former cricketer and coach Vasudeo Paranjape passes away, Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute

Aug 31, 2021, 07:48 am IST

Vasudeo Paranjape, a former Mumbai cricketer and a well-known coach in the Indian cricket community passed away on Monday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. Paranjape, popularly known as Vasoo, is survived by his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who recently co-authored a book about his father titled ‘Cricket Drona.’

Paranjape played 29 first-class matches for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956 to 1970- an era when all the Ranji Trophy titles were shared between the two teams. A right-handed batsman, Vasudeo Paranjape, scored 785 runs at a strike rate of 23.78 and took 9 wickets. He also scored two centuries and as many fifties in his career.

In addition to his cricket career, Paranjape was most known for mentoring players like Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, among many others. Surprisingly, he was the one who gave Gavaskar the nickname ‘Sunny.’

Also Read: ‘Okay thanks’: Kohli to reporter explaining why India is missing out on runs

Following Paranjape’s demise in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian cricket community paid tribute to him. Here are some of the tweets:

Tags
shortlink
Aug 31, 2021, 07:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button