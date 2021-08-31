Former cricketer and coach Vasudeo Paranjape passes away, Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute

Vasudeo Paranjape, a former Mumbai cricketer and a well-known coach in the Indian cricket community passed away on Monday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. Paranjape, popularly known as Vasoo, is survived by his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who recently co-authored a book about his father titled ‘Cricket Drona.’

Paranjape played 29 first-class matches for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956 to 1970- an era when all the Ranji Trophy titles were shared between the two teams. A right-handed batsman, Vasudeo Paranjape, scored 785 runs at a strike rate of 23.78 and took 9 wickets. He also scored two centuries and as many fifties in his career.

In addition to his cricket career, Paranjape was most known for mentoring players like Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, among many others. Surprisingly, he was the one who gave Gavaskar the nickname ‘Sunny.’

Following Paranjape’s demise in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian cricket community paid tribute to him. Here are some of the tweets:

Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Sir.

One of the best coaches , mentors I have played under.

Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless ?? — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) August 30, 2021

Irreparable loss for Mumbai n Indian cricket. Jatin, Gandhali n the kids my heartfelt condolences. Rest in peace Vasu Sir. It’s a sad day. Everyone who came in contact with him has a story to share, such was his charm. Bye Sir ? pic.twitter.com/eT6JYW3p7z — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) August 30, 2021

Learnt a lot as a young Mumbai player from Vasu Paranjape sir, and he made learning the game a lot of fun for us . Deepest condolences to the family #RipVasusir ?????? — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) August 30, 2021

A truly exceptional and invaluable member of the cricket community passes away. RIP Vasu Sir! #VasuParanjape — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 30, 2021

Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul ?? pic.twitter.com/LlIkaB242Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 30, 2021

Saddened to hear the passing of Vasu Paranjape. Two years of my formative years at the National camp was a great learning under his tutelage. He will be missed. My condolences to @jats72 and family. ?? — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 30, 2021