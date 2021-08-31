MP man returns home after 23 years in Pakistan jail

Prahlad Singh, a Madhya Pradesh native, returned home on Monday after serving 23 years in a Pakistani prison.

According to protocol officer Arunpal Singh, Prahlad returned to India over the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab after serving his sentence in a Pakistani jail. ‘A Madhya Pradesh police party and his younger brother Veer Singh have come to take him home,’ the officer said.

Prahlad was mentally unstable and around 30 years old when he was reported missing from his home. He was from the Madhya Pradesh district of Sagar.

His relatives learned about his whereabouts through a newspaper a few years ago. ‘We don’t know how he got to Pakistan. He is mentally ill and frequently leaves the house without notifying anyone,’ Veer Singh said.

Despite Prahlad’s mental state, Veer claims that he was tortured extensively throughout his time in prison. ‘He appears to have been subjected to a great deal of torture. He cannot even speak properly,’ he stated.