Country lifts entry ban for passengers from 10 countries including India

Manila: The Philippines will lift the entry ban imposed on passengers from India and 9 other countries from September 6. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to lift entry ban, said Presidential Palace spokesperson Harry Roque.

The other countries are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

‘International travellers coming from the above-mentioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols’, Roque said in a statement.

However, foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country except for holders of special visas such as diplomats and foreign spouses of Filipino citizens.