Guard slept off at watch tower; 6 Palestinian prisoners escaped from Israel jail, investigation continues

Gaza: Investigation continues for the six Palestinian prisoners, who tunneled out of the Gilboa Prison in Israel’s North, a high-security prison in the country. The probe revealed that surveillance cameras recorded the moment the men exited the tunnel, but none of the guards in the control room noticed. One of the guards at the Gilboa jail, who was on duty in the watchtower overlooking the tunnel opening, fell asleep during the escape, Israel’s prison authority revealed.

Police, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Border Police and troops from two IDF companies as well as Special Forces are taking part in the hunt for escaped prisoners, and have placed some 200 roadblocks throughout the country to catch the escapees. Security forces are also utilizing special units in the search including dogs and aerial support.

The primary investigation has cleared the Modus Operandi of escape. The prisoners entered the bathroom in their cell at about 1:30am and lifted an object that covered a hole on the floor. One after the other, they jumped into the hole and crawled towards the end of the tunnel, where they exited, a few metres away from the prison’s wall and directly under a watchtower. They shared a cell, which is where they dug the tunnel over the course of a month, using a rusty spoon that they hid behind a poster.

The group included Zakariya Zubeidi, 46, a former Fatah party leader in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, as well as five Palestinian Islamic Jihad members. Israeli media reported that, two of the escapees crossed into Jordan and of the four that remain in Israel, two are hiding out in the Druze town of Majdal Shams on the Syrian border. Police are also investigating the possibilities that the escapees might have managed to escape to Jenin.