Mammootty @ 70: Celebs showers birthday wishes

Chennai: Mammootty turns 70 today, September 7. The social media is filled with wishes from his fans, friends and relatives. Several actors took to social media to wish the Malayalam superstar on his birthday, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Manju Warrier. Mammootty recently celebrated five decades in the cinema. On social media, his colleagues celebrated him and his achievements.

Mammootty was last seen in The Priest, released in theaters in 2021. He has acted in over 400 films in multiple languages. In 1971, he made his film debut with Anubhavangal Paalichakal and continued to grow as an actor.

As he celebrates his 70th birthday today, September 7, his colleagues showered him with birthday wishes. The first celebrity to wish him was Kamal Haasan. In a video he posted on September 6 on social media, he spoke highly of Mammootty in both Malayalam and English.

Mohanlal shared a video on Twitter to wish Mammootty a happy birthday. ‘Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka @mammukka (sic),’ he captioned the video.

Many celebrities wished Mammootty on his birthday, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, R Sarathkumar and others.

Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday.Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always #Megastar #Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/25iEZGGK4C — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 7, 2021

Dearest @mammukka Wishing you a very very happy birthday. Have super fun. Also pls do share the secret of your super duper good looks. ??????????? pic.twitter.com/qzqXXdCaig — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2021

On the work front, Mammootty has been waiting for Bheeshma Parvam to be released. The actor is currently shooting for Puzhu with Parvathy and Pathaam Valavu.