Jamie Lee Curtis wins lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Fest

Iconic American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival.

Curtis received her award on Wednesday, just days before the release of her new film ‘Halloween Kills,’ in which she reprises her long-running role as Laurie Strode. The picture, which will be released next month, is the follow-up to 2018’s Halloween and the franchise’s 12th installment.

The accolade has left Curtis ‘very humbled,’ she stated in a statement. ‘It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving ‘Lifetime Achievement’ recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me,’ Curtis said, adding, ‘Halloween —and my partnership with Laurie Strode — launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was and remains a gift.’

She further said: ‘Italian Cinema has always honored and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn’t be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield.’

Curtis spoke with NPR in 2018 on the franchise, her role and her career, four decades after the original Halloween. ‘I’ve worked hard, but I don’t expect it — and that’s what a gift is when you don’t expect something, and then it’s given to you, and you open it and go, Wow, thank you! That’s incredible, and that’s what I feel David Gordon Green and Danny McBride gave me when they allowed me to go where we had to go with the movie, Halloween, to explain and honor the courage and tenacity of Laurie Strode, who represents all women who’ve been aggressed, all women who’ve had to fight back, all women who’ve survived, and that’s a privilege and not something I take lightly.’