Gulf country reduces mandatory quarantine period

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia eased quarantine rules for passengers. As per the new rules, passengers who received at least a dose of approved Covid-19 vaccines by Saudi Arabia would be allowed to enter the country. Bu the passenger must submit a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before the flight. The passenger must also undergo institutional quarantine for five days and must take a PCR test within 24 hours upon arrival and also the fifth day. They can end their quarantine after testing negative in the PCR test.

Passengers who were taken the Sinopharm and the Sinovac vaccines – currently not approved in Saudi Arabia – should obtain a booster dose from one of the vaccines available in the Kingdom after their arrival into the country.