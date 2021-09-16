‘Is Instagram toxic for Teen girls?’ Facebook’s own research reveals shocking details

Washington: Internal research conducted by the Facebook Company reveals shocking effects on mental health that affects teen girls, who are using Instagram. The research report, leaked out by the Wall Street journal reveals that the app makes body image issues worse for teenage girls.

Researchers at Facebook, the company that bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies since 2019, to find out how the app affects its millions of young users. The research shows the platform can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls. The research, shows that Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teen girls. 32% of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse. Teens also blame Instagram for increase in anxiety and depression, adding that 6% of users in the United States with suicidal thoughts traced back to Instagram.

The research has been reviewed by top Facebook executives, and was cited in a 2020 presentation given to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook researchers concluded that some problems with mental health of teens were specific to Instagram, and not to social media more broadly, especially when it comes to ‘social comparison’. That’s when users focus on how their wealth, appearance or success stack up against other people on the platform.

Facebook Company and Instagram have often played down mental health concerns in public. Facebook has reaffirmed in July that, it was moving forward with the plans to build an Instagram for kids, under the age of 13. This move comes despite significant opposition from parents and lawmakers in Washington, and the leaked report sheds light to the criticality of the issue.

Also read: ‘Not a communal statement’; Suresh Gopi meets Bishop at Pala, extends solidarity