Ministry of Civil Aviation increases airlines passenger capacity

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation increased the passenger capacity of domestic passenger flights from 72.5% to 85%. The ministry also informed that the fare band will only be applicable for 15 days.

The ministry on May 25 had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration. The lower limits were imposed to help the air carriers that are struggling due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and upper limits were imposed to support the passengers so that companies cannot charge huge amount when the demand for seats is high. The Civil Aviation Ministry in August had raised the lower as well as upper caps on fares by 9.83 to 12.82 percent.