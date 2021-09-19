Covid-19 restrictions for employees eased in UAE

Dubai: The Covid-19 safety protocols to be maintained in the offices, workplaces and elevators was eased by Dubai Economy. The authority reduced the social distancing to be maintained between people from two metres to one metre.

The authority has not set the maximum capacity in elevators. But all must maintain proper social distancing and also must wear masks inside the elevators. The authority also urged all employees to adhere to safety instructions and precautionary measures.

Also Read: Covaxin to be included in WHO’s Emergency Use Listing.

Earlier authorities in the emirate had eased restrictions for a number of sectors, including hospitality, tourism and restaurants.