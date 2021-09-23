Actress Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire while blowing out birthday candles

American TV personality and starlet, Nicole Richie set her hair on fire while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. Nicole celebrated her 40th birthday on September 21.

Sharing the video of the same on Instagram, Nicole wrote: ‘Well… so far 40 is lit.’ In the video, the actress’s hair catches fire before she could properly blow out the candles. This causes her to scream in terror, prompting one of the onlookers to put out the flames with their palm. Thankfully, the hair was not severely damaged and Nicole was unharmed.

Nicole Richie is a well-known actress, who has been in films such as Kids in America and White Collar Blue. She has also starred in television series like The Simple Life, Six Feet Under and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Nicole, a native of Berkeley, California, is married to musician Joel Madden and have two children together, a son and a daughter.