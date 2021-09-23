The ‘brave’ girls and women of Afghanistan.

According to UNICEF staff working in Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s girls and women are showing bravery in the face of actual fear and pressures caused by the new authorities in the country. UNICEF members are some of the few foreigners from west to remain in the capital city of Kabul after Taliban took over the country.

The one million girls in Afghanistan are affected by Taliban’s omission of girls from secondary schools. The announcement that boys could return to schools, by Taliban left the girls in the country anxious and uncertain about their future.

Sam Mort, the Chief of Communications of UNICEF in Afghanistan spoke as a part of a podcast series, Awake at Night. He said that UNICEF stayed in Afghanistan because that was what they did. They stayed there before, during and after the emergency to provide humanitarian aid to the people of this war-battered country of Afghanistan.

UNICEF was there to provide them with medicines and vaccines and to protect and nourish them during the desperate times. According to UNICEF, around half the country including over ten million children is in desperate need of aid.

The sudden change in governance has had a huge impact on the operations of UNICEF in Afghanistan, since Taliban has not given any assurances about the security of the UNICEF staff working there. As a result, UNICEF staff were not able to reach all the children that need help. But in recent weeks, UNICEF hopes to resume their work at full capacity. UNICEF says that the country is facing a complex humanitarian crisis with adverse climate.