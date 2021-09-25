Taliban hang up dead body in Afghan city’s main square

Kabul: Taliban have hanged a dead body in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan using a crane. International media reported this quoting witnesses.

Taliban brought four dead bodies to the city square and hanged one and other bodies were taken to other parts of the city. Taliban leader and deputy governor of Herat, Sher Ahmad Ammar claimed that the four were kidnappers and were killed by police. He also said that the body was hanged in the city square as a lesson to others.

Earlier Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban had made it clear that the militia will bring back public executions in the country. He said that the strict punishment, including executions and amputations of hands and legs will be resumed in Afghanistan.

Taliban has also reestablished the ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ in the country. In the earlier Taliban regime, this ministry had ordered public killings in the country.