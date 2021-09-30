South Indian TV actress dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: On Thursday, noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) passed away. The actress committed suicide by hanging herself in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk, near Kumbalgodu, on the outskirts of the city.

Soujanya, who hailed from Kushalnagara in Kodagu, acted in Kannada films such as ‘Chowkattu’, ‘Fun’ and others, and was well known on Kannada small screen.

According to police sources in Ramanagar, a death note was recovered from her room where she committed suicide. The actress apologized to her parents and blamed herself for her suicide. Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are investigating it further.