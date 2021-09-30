Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Suhasini to head the jury

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed filmmaker-actor Suhasini Maniratnam to head the jury of the Kerala State Film Awards 2020. She will chair the jury which will select the winners for various categories from 80 entries.

The first round of selection began on Tuesday. The preliminary screenings will be overseen by two sub-committees headed by Kannada filmmaker P Sheshadri and Malayalam director Bhadran. The shortlisted films will then be watched by the main jury presided over by Suhasini. Sheshadri and Bhadran will also participate in making the final decision. On the jury panel are also cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, music director Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and critic and scriptwriter N Sasidharan.

Read also: Mumbai: 29 students of KEM medical college tested positive for Covid

There are approximately 80 films nominated for the awards in various categories, including four movies for children. Among the strong contenders are The Great Indian Kitchen, Malik, CU Soon, and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrans, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, Anna Ben, Nimisha Sajayan, Shobana, Parvathy are among those competing for the best actor and actress award.