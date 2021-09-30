Mumbai: 29 students of KEM medical college tested positive for Covid

Mumbai: At least 29 students of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19. Media reports state that 27 of them have taken both the shots and are fully protected against Covid.

NDTV reported that 23 of the students are in their second year of MBBS, and six are in their first year. In the same report it is also mentioned that two students have been hospitalized for treatment while the others have been quarantined. Researchers are investigating how these students acquired the virus.

On Thursday (September 30, 2021) the Ministry of Health released data that reported 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall number of cases to 3,37,39,980 and the total death toll to 4,48,062. Kerala contributed 12,161 new cases and 155 deaths to this total.

Currently, the recovery rate is 97.85 percent, the highest level since March 2020. In the last 97 days, the positivity rate has been 1.74 percent, a rate lower than 3 percent. There has been a drop of less than 3 percent in positive sentiment in the country every day for the last 31 days, which is 1.56 percent.