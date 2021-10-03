‘Hope you liked my b’day flowers’: Hina Khan visits father’s grave on her birthday

Hina Khan is one of the most well-known faces in the television industry. The actress was recently recognised at the Iconic Gold Awards 2021 with the award ‘Iconic Actress in a Web Film’ for her outstanding performance. Hina Khan, on the other hand, never forgets about her late father anytime she achieves something significant.

On October 2, Hina celebrated her birthday and shared a heartfelt message on social media for her father. Fans expressed their prayers and pledged their unwavering support for the actress after reading her caption.

Sharing a series of pictures of her visit to her father’s grave with a handful of flowers, Hina wrote: ‘It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad. Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment.

Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful!’ The actress went on to say how much her father meant to her and how he would always hold her ‘in this life of utter chaos.’

See the post here: Hina Khan’s birthday message for her father

Hina Khan rose to popularity with her part as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’. Since then, she has been winning hearts with her acting talents.