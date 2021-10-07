Jacobite Vs Orthodox Dispute: Kerala HC permits churches to function as ‘abode of God’, ‘not places of war’

Kochi: Kerala High Court expressed its concerns over the never ending disputes between Orthodox and Jacobite factions in the state, and called for an end to factionalism in the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Churches in the state. The court clarified that the Supreme Court verdict in the K S Varghese case upholding the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church should be implemented, and Churches should function as abodes of God and not places of war to which some of them have been virtually reduced to.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, asserted that everyone who is a part of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church has to abide by the 1934 Constitution and alerted them against any ‘recalcitrance and belligerence’ in abiding by it, warning that it will not wary away from using police force otherwise.

‘I must record upfront that no court – and most of all this court – will find any pleasure in sending police or other forces into any Church for implementation of a judgment. However, if this court is pushed to it, certainly that option will have to be explored and necessary force may have to be ordered. The continuance of the dispute can only help vested interests and not the real devotees on either side’ the court said.

It also ordered that till the next date of hearing of the matter, October 26, the Superintendents of Police and the officers under their command will ensure that the areas where the constituent churches are situated are protected from any violation of law and order by any person. The court also directed the police to ensure that no attempts to tamper peace or commit violence is tolerated or permitted from any person on either side of the divide and that the properties and assets of the Churches are sufficiently protected.

The Court was considering multiple petitions filed, seeking police protection to perform religious services in churches belonging to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church in view of differences of opinion between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions with regard to the constitution to be followed. Both parties had agreed to abide by the 1934 Constitution, and informed court that steps have been taken by the persons at the helm of affairs of the former factions, to find peace and put a final settlement to the constant issues between them.