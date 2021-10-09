Australia to get 12 attack helicopters from US

Canberra: Australia will be getting 12 new attack helicopters from the USA. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency has approved of the proposal to sell 12 Sikorsky Romeo Seahawk helicopters and an electronic warfare plane to Australia. US President Joe Biden’s administration has told the US Congress that it decided to go ahead with this sale.

The new helicopters will be inducted into the Royal Australian Navy. Australian government had earlier signed a deal worth US dollar 985 million for this. Australia already has 24 Seahawk helicopters and around 10 Growler planes.

The three-way military pact announced last month by the US, Britain and Australia will see that Australia acquired US nuclear-powered submarines and at the same time cancel a huge contract with France for conventional subs.