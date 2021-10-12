2 Australian teens arrested for ‘deliberately’ killing 14 kangaroos

Sydney: Two teenage boys have been charged in Australia with killing 14 kangaroos in a coastal beach town south of Sydney. On Saturday, locals discovered slaughtered animals on two different roads in Batemans Bay, prompting a police investigation.

Police in New South Wales told the BBC that the kangaroo packs were hit by a car. On Monday, two 17-year-old boys were arrested from the town. The police have not provided information regarding the motives of the accused killers. They will appear in court next month charged with beating and killing animals.

The penalty for animal cruelty under New South Wales law is five years in prison and a fine of A$22,000 (£12,000; $15,000). In addition to the two baby kangaroos that were killed, a third injured kangaroo was found by a local resident the next day.

The WIRES wildlife rescue service has taken care of the ‘single surviving joey’. According to the volunteers, they were shocked at the brutal killings at the beachside. ‘This has left an indelible mark on our dedicated volunteers and local residents,’ said WIRES.

The RSPCA in Australia investigates about 50,000 animal cruelty complaints each year on an average.

In the south coast of the state, kangaroos are seen commonly.