Whoever wins Goa will win Parliament elections: P Chidambaram

Panaji: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram told party members in Siolim that the party that wins the state assembly polls in Goa and other states in 2022 will also win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chidambaram further stated that Congress has learned from the 2017 post-election fiasco and does not want to repeat the same mistake.

Speaking at a block Congress meeting in Siolim, Chidambaram said: ‘Whoever wins Goa will win the Parliament election. We won the Goa election in 2007, and in 2009 we won the Parliament election. In 2012 we lost the Goa election and in 2014 we lost the Parliament election. This time we are determined to win Goa and then win India.’