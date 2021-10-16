Kerala State film awards announced; The Great Indian Kitchen selected as the best film

Thiruvananthapuram: The 51st Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation, Saji Cheriyan and Chalachitra Academy, on Saturday, in a special Press Conference. ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ won the best film award while Jayasurya and Anna Ben were selected as best actor and actress.

The State awards this year introduced the revised set of rules, and considered around 80 movies that were released last year, among different sections. The jury was headed by renowned actress and director Suhasini Maniratnam.

Actor Jayasurya has won the award for his exceptional performance in the movie ‘Vellam’, while Anna Ben received the award for ‘Kappela’ movie. Best director award was bagged by Siddarth Siva, for movie ‘Ennivar’, while Jeo Baby won the best best screenplay award.

Major Awards:-

Best Actor- Jayasurya (Vellam)

Best Actress- Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best movie – ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ directed by Jeo Baby

Best Director –Sidharth Siva ( ‘Ennivar’)

Best second movie – ‘Thinkalazcha Nischayam’ directed by Senna Hegde

Best debutant director – Musthafa (‘Kappela’)

Best actor in a character role –Sudheesh (‘Ennivar’, ‘Bhoomiyile Manohara Sokaryam’)

Best actress in a character role – Sreerekha (‘Veyil’)

Best popular movie –‘Ayyppanum Koshiyum’ directed by Sachy

Best Story: Zenn Hegde

Best child artiste male– Niranjan S (‘Kasiminite Kadal’)

Best Child artiste female – Aravya Varma (‘Pyali’)

Best Cinematography: Chandru Selvaraj (Kayattam)

Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Music Director: M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Singer (Male): Shahbaaz Aman

Best Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali

Best Children’s Movie : Bonami

Colourist: Biju Prabhakar (Kayattam)

Best Choreography : Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier (Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Male Dubbing Artist : Shobi Thilakan (Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam)

Best Female Dubbing Artist : Riya Sairra (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Make up : Rasheed Ahamed (Article 21)

Best Costume Designer : Dhanya Balakrishnan (Malik)

Best Art director: Santhosh Raman (Pyali, Malik)

Visual Effects: Sariyas Mohammad (Love)

Special mention: Costume: Nalini Jameela (Bharatapuzha)

Special Jury Award:

Female/Transgender: Nanjiamma

Acting: Siji Pradeep (Bharathpuzha)