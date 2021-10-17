Actress Meghana Raj chooses husband Chiru’s birth anniversary to announce her comeback

Actress Meghana Raj announced her comeback in the film industry on the second birth anniversary of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, today, October 17. The actress will feature in the forthcoming film of debutant director Vishal, which will be produced by Meghana and Chiranjeevi’s best friend filmmaker Pannaga Bharana.

Following Chiranjeevi’s demise and the birth of her son, Raayan Raj Sarja, the actress was taking a break from her acting career for over two years. She had previously stated her desire to get back to films.

Also Read: Farah Khan Ali shares post on millennial language after NCB cites Aryan’s text

Announcing the news, Meghana shared a series of pictures with Vishal and Bharana on Instagram and wrote: ‘No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna I don’t know if I would have even thought about this… I’m truly home now It’s OFFICIAL CAMERA ROLLING ACTION!’

See the post here: MEGHANA RAJ ANNOUNCES HER COMEBACK FILM

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a severe heart attack. Meghana gave birth to their son, Raayan Raj Sarja, on 22, October 2020.