Boney Kapoor showers praises on ‘Thala’ Ajith; New bike trip photos go viral

Kollywood actor Ajith is on a bike tour after wrapping up the filming of Valimai. Many photos of the actor from his road trip have gone viral on social media. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor also shared a series of pictures of Ajith riding a bike and posing with Indian army personnel.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Boney Kapoor wrote: ‘Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar.’

Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/vcynxZdkZ8 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 23, 2021

Valimai is Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the two worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai, a version of the Hindi classic Pink.

Several additional shots of Ajith travelling around Northern India have been shared on Twitter by netizens. He paid a visit to Amritsar’s Wagah Border and made a stop in Delhi. According to reports, the actor was spotted riding a BMW R 1200 GS sports bike.

Here are Some Recent Pics Of #AjithKumar Sir ? With Lucky Fans ? Simplicity Level Of THALA ??? Inspirational ?#Valimai | #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/I6goGcXVJ4 — KERALA AJITH FANS CLUB (@KeralaAjithFc) October 23, 2021

In his early years, Ajith had a strong desire to be a racecar driver than an actor. However, he began modelling as a means to fund his training for becoming a professional motor racer. He continued to pursue his enthusiasm in motor racing even after making his lead acting debut in Amaravathi in 1993.

A significant back ailment made him concentrate more on films while his dream for motor racing took a back seat. He has competed in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi circuits as well as in international races. Among other important titles, the actor competed in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship.