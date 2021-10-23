Odisha teen sells wife to Rajasthani man for buying smartphone

Balangir: A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Odisha police for selling his 26-year-old wife to a 55-year-old man in Rajasthan. The incident took place near Belpada police station area of Balangir district, in Odisha.

The teenager identified as Rajesh Rana, a native of Sulekela village, has reportedly married a 26 year old from a nearby village , after getting into a relationship with her for a few months. After 15 days of marriage, Rajesh took his wife to Rajasthan for a short trip where he sold her to the 55-year-old Rajasthan man for Rs 1,80,000. A missing complaint was filed by the woman’s father at Belpada police station, as her family were not able to contact her.

Based on the complaint, Belpada police summoned Rajesh for questioning and he admitted that he has sold his wife in Rajasthan. A special team was formed to trace the lady and the cops went to Rajasthan. Although they were successful to trace the sold lady, the locals of Rajasthan village were reluctant to release her, after which the Odisha police team took help of the Rajasthan police and rescued her.

The police also arrested Rajesh and filed a case against him under sections 420, 370 and 371 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The teenager has admitted that he splurged the money on dining and bought himself a smartphone. Being a minor, Rajesh was produced before a juvenile court and sent to a correction home.