Mumbai Drug case: Maharashtra minister shares letter, demands probe on NCB official

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik shared a letter that he received from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official, alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency. After the witness alleged payoffs in the case, putting Mr Wankhede at the centre of bribery claims, Mr Malik accused that the top NCB officer ‘did not follow proper rules in 26 cases’.

Addressing a press conference, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. He asked to include it in the agency’s investigation into the cruise drug bust case involving Aryan Khan. He further demanded a probe on the allegations. He also challenged Wankhede, his father and his sister to file criminal defamation case against him saying that he is ready to face it and fight it in court.

The NCP leader further said that his fight is not against NCB, but against the official who has extorted money from people. ‘My war is not against the agency. I am fighting injustice. I am only exposing one official who got the job by fraud. Wankhede used a fake birth certificate to get the NCB job. He has been illegally tapping phones of some people in Thane and Mumbai’, Minister accused. Malik also added that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede ‘did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter’.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, responded that he has seen the letter, adding that will take necessary action. Meanwhile, Wankhede reacted that all the allegations were false. Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s fraud started from here’. After this, Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.