Pakistan and China appeal for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

The leaders of China and Pakistan issued a rare joint appeal on Tuesday, urging the global community to deliver humanitarian and economic aid to Kabul, where people are experiencing food and medicine shortages as winter approaches.

According to a government statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone about Afghanistan, saying that people in the country need international assistance ‘to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and rebuild after the United States withdrew and the Taliban seized power in August.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban leaders in Qatar to address a variety of topics, a day prior to the new developments.

Pakistan and China have been long-time allies, and they have supplied humanitarian aid to Kabul in the last two months, along with other countries.

Pakistan wants the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets so that Kabul could utilise its own money to stop the crisis from worsening.

The Taliban regime now lacks access to the $9 billion in reserves maintained by the Afghan central bank, the majority of which is kept by the New York Federal Reserve.