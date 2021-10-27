Actor Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to 4 stuntmen from his movie; pics surface

‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ is set to hit theatres in May, 2022 and the die-hard fans of the action franchise may find the wait difficult. If lead actor Keanu Reeves’ delight with the stunt crew’s work is any indication, the film may have something remarkable in store. As a mark of appreciation for their efforts, the Hollywood actor presented stunt department technicians with brand new Rolex watches.

According to accounts, the lucky recipients of the unusual gift were Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang. If the branded watches weren’t already sweet enough, the Matrix star personalised them by having their names inscribed on them. The Submarines collection of dive watches were given as gifts. The members of the stunt crew rushed to social media to express their joy over their new acquisitions. ‘The John Wick Five’ read the message, which included the phrases ‘Keanu’, ‘JW4’, ‘thank you’, and ‘2021’ along with their name.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVce2nwq_vm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As one of the members, Jeremy Marinas, captioned his image, the team appears to have finished filming the film, referring to the watch as the ‘greatest wrap gift ever.’ He also mentioned ‘KR’ with a heart emoji and added, ‘got that new new’ and ‘thank you buddy.’ They also shared a photo of the five of them wearing their watches side by side.

Read also: Rajini never ceases to give surprises to his audience: Read on…

The movie was just shot in Paris, and the photos were taken last Saturday after a dinner party at Le Bistro Paul Bert in the capital. Meanwhile, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is set to hit theatres on May 27, 2019. After a two-year hiatus after ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, the franchise is back.

Chad Stahelski is directing the upcoming film, which was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Lionsgate distributes the movie, which was produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee, Thunder Road Pictures, and 87North Productions.