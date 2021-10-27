Fuel shortage cripples Haiti, gang leader demands Prime Minister to quit.

On Tuesday, Haiti’s gas stations remained empty and streets abnormally quiet as gangs barred access to ports that hold fuel supplies. The leader of the country’s top gang insisted that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns.

The fuel shortage that lasted for days limited Haitians to only a few transportation options and forced many businesses to shut down.

Constant blackouts have caused hospitals to rely on diesel generators for electricity, which might shutdown as well.

The economy of Haiti was already struggling which is rapidly weakening every day. The after effects of a series of gang kidnappings left the country with an unrest among the people.

The gang boss of the G9 coalition of gangs, Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier said in a radio interview on Monday that if Henry left the government, he would assure the safe passage of fuel trucks.

Cherizier said in an interview on Haiti’s Radio Mega that the G9-controlled territories were closed for a single reason, that was Ariel Henry’s resignation.

Following the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July, gangs have taken on a more political role in Haiti.

The gang leader demanded Henry to address questions linking him to Moise’s death. Henry has denied any involvement in the assassination of the former President.