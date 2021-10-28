DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

State Bank of India releases new toll-free customer care number

Oct 28, 2021, 09:45 pm IST

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has released  a new customer care number for its customers.

‘Phone banking just got better! SBI contact center gets a new easy to dial the number. Call us toll-free on 1800 1234 and get a wide range of services on the go with SBI Contact Centre. What are you waiting for?’, tweeted SBI.

Earlier the bank had launched OTP-based ATM cash withdrawals to make ATM transactions more safe and secure. At present, the SBI customers can use the OTP-based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs. However, no such facility is available for SBI customers at other bank ATMs as of now.

