3 rockets hit near Baghdad Green Zone

Baghdad: Three rockets’ hits near Green Zone area in Mansur district in Baghdad, Iraq on Sunday. The rockets fall near a Red Crescent hospital, a bank and the district’s water management department. The US Embassy is also situated in the area. The area also houses Iraqi government buildings. No one was injured in the attack.

Earlier in July 29, two rockets were fired in the area. No terrorist organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. But it is suspected that pro-Iranian militias is behind the attack.