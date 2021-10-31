UAE to grant Golden Visas to frontline workers and their families

Dubai: The UAE government will grant Golden Visas to frontline workers and their families as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline heroes, and distinguished individuals who fought for the UAE to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in July, the UAE Government had invited doctors to apply for the Golden Visa in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices. All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies are eligible to apply for the Golden Visa between July 2021 and September 2022 through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae. Dubai-licensed doctors may also apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields. The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. It will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years and will be renewed automatically.