UP: Faizabad Station renamed as Ayodhya Cantonment

Lucknow: On Tuesday, the Railways notified that the name of Faizabad Junction has been changed to Ayodhya Cantonment, with immediate effect. The decision of Uttar Pradesh Government comes three years after renaming the Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

‘It is notified for the information of the general public that the name of Faizabad (FD) Railway Station in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway has been changed to Ayodhya Cantt (station code: AYC) with immediate effect’, Northern Railway PRO Dipak Kumar said in Lucknow.

Earlier, a tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had said Faizabad station will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station. CMO had said the Centre too has granted its consent to the decision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed to issue a notification in this regard.