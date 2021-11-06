No more bikini mandates for the Norwegian handball team

In July, the Norwegian women’s handball team staged a protest against their sport’s bikini requirement, resulting in real change for handball players all over the world.

In early October, the International Handball Federation changed its rules for female players, stating that they are no longer required to compete in bikini bottoms and a sports bra. Women can now play in ‘short tight pants with a close fit’ and a ‘body fit tank top,’ instead of the previous requirement of wearing bottoms ‘with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.’ In January 2022, the rule will take effect.

In July, Norway’s women’s handball team made a statement by wearing fitted shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms in the bronze medal match at the European Beach Handball Championships. The team was fined 1,500 euros (roughly $1,700) for breaking the rules, and the team’s Instagram post about it garnered worldwide attention.