Saudi Arabia receives first arms deal under Biden.

According to the Pentagon, the US State Department approved its first major arms sale to Saudi Arabia under US President Joe Biden, with the sale of 280 air-to-air missiles worth up to $650 million.

While Saudi Arabia is a key Middle East ally, US lawmakers have chastised Riyadh for its role in Yemen’s civil war, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

They have refused to approve a number of military sales to the kingdom unless the United States guarantees that the equipment will not be used to murder civilians.

On Thursday, the Pentagon informed Congress of the sale. If approved, it will be the first sale to Saudi Arabia since the Biden administration restricted sale to defensive weapons to the Gulf ally.