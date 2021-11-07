Best prepaid plans with daily data up to 2GB under Rs 300

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi are offering prepaid plans below 300. These plans are useful for users looking for short-term validity plans that offer daily data, calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel

Airtel is offering a prepaid plan of Rs 219, which offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits of this plan include Airtel Extreme Subscription and Wink Music. Airtel is also offering a prepaid plan of Rs 249 which offers 1.5 GB of data per day including unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan are similar to the plan mentioned above. For Rs 10, users will get an annual subscription to the Zee 5 Premium.

Jio

Jio’s Rs 155 prepaid plan offers 28 GB of data along with unlimited calls for 28 days. This plan offers 300 free SMS and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Jio has a Rs 185 prepaid plan that offers 28 GB of data along with unlimited calls for 28 days. This plan offers 300 free SMS and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Jio is offering a prepaid plan for Rs 199. This prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 42GB data, which means users will get 1.5GB per day on this plan. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day along with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps.

VI

VI has a prepaid plan of Rs 219, It offers 1GB of data per day with unlimited talk time for 28 days. Another prepaid plan of Rs 249 offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talk time. VI’s also has a prepaid plan of Rs 299, which offers 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talk time.

BSNL

The Rs 118 and Rs 187 plans for BSNL offer 21 days and 28 days validity respectively, as well as 0.5 GB of data per day, 2 GB of daily data and 100 SMS. The Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 50GB of data for 30 days, with 100 SMS per day and access to Eros Now. BSNL also has a Rs 197 plan that offers 2GB of data per day for 150 days.