Kerala: 85-year-old woman burnt to death; daughter-in-law arrested

Kollam: An 85-year-old woman, who died of burn injuries in Kollam, was proved to be murdered by her daughter-in-law, after investigation.

According to police, Nalinakshi (86), a native of Kulasekharapuram, was set to fire by her daughter-in-law Radhamani (60), after knocking her unconscious and pouring kerosene on her. Nalinakshi was found dead with burn injuries on October 29 at her home. Later, Radhamani told the locals and the police that her mother-in-law was mentally ill, and had set herself on fire.

Also read: UP: Drug-addict youth rapes mother at knife-point on Diwali night, arrested

However, the post-mortem report revealed that Nalinakshi had sustained a deep cut on the back of her head. With this, the police team conducted a detailed investigation and Radhamani was questioned. During the interrogation, Radhamani confessed the crime. In the statement given to police, Radhamani revelaed that she killed Nalinakshi because she was a nuisance. Earlier, police had confirmed that Radhamani was accused in some excise cases.