Kasganj custody death:  Minorities Commission seeks report from UP Chief Secretary

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCMC) sought a report from the Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, on the action taken regarding the death of a man in police custody in Kasganj district. A 22-year-old Muslim youth named Atlaf, who was summoned for questioning at Kasganj police station in Uttar Pradesh in a kidnapping case, reportedly died in police custody on Tuesday.

‘We have asked for a report from Uttar Pradesh government-from Chief Secretary and Director General of Police’, NCMC chairman Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura was quoted by ANI. ‘Once we get the report, we will visit the place and see that no injustice is done to anyone on basis of his caste and religion’, Lalpura added.

According to police, Atlaf had used a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up to attempt suicide by strangulation. But the victim’s family members alleged that he was killed by personnel on duty. Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Agra said that the SHO (station house officer) and four other police personnel have been suspended for negligence and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.