Moto Watch 100 images leaked ! Comes with unique features .. get the details here ;

Motorola’s eagerly awaited smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, has surfaced in fresh official-looking renders. The smartwatch’s specifications are also disclosed. In the images, the Moto Watch 100 is seen with a circular display and is rumoured to come with a striped silicone band. Heart rate monitoring and step tracking are believed to be included in the wearable. It is also said to have an inbuilt GPS. The rumoured Moto Watch 100 is also waterproof, according to reports.

Multiple renders of the Moto Watch 100 have been leaked by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources. A circular display and a basic style are visible on the smartwatch. The smartwatch has two metallic buttons on the side, according to the renderings. According to the article, the watch casing is composed of aluminium. However, the backplate of the Moto Watch 100 may be composed of plastic. The wearable appears to be black in the renderings, but Motorola is expected to release it in a variety of colours and strap options.

According to the renders, the Moto Watch 100 may be waterproof to some extent. It is said to have a 1.3-inch circular LCD with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. The Moto Watch 100 is expected to weigh around 29 grammes and size 42x46x11.9mm. The width of the watchband is said to be 20mm. It is believed to be equipped with a 355mAh battery and Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

The Moto Watch 100 is said to lack a rotating bezel. The smartwatch is expected to include a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, SpO2 sensor, and ambient light sensor, according to the source. It is also said to include sleep tracking and sensor counting capabilities. Other details, such as the number of sports modes and the battery life, etc are not in the open yet. The Moto Watch 100 has yet to receive an official announcement from Motorola.