Another city in Gujarat bans street vendors selling non-vegetarian food

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to ban street vendors selling non-vegetarian food in public places. The Town Planning (TP) Committee of the AMC took a decision on the same.

‘Orders have been issued to the Estate Department to conduct checking from Tuesday morning and remove egg and non-vegetarian street carts from the main roads. From tomorrow morning, these will be removed. Also, these are banned from within 100-metre range of religious places, gardens, public places, schools and colleges’, said AMC’s TP committee chairman Devang Dani.

Earlier Vadodara and Rajkot issued orders banning selling of non-vegetarian food in public places. The civic authorities said that that non-vegetarian food sold on the street hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community and the smoke emanating from these stalls is a health hazard.